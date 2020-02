Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47

England has recalled opener Keaton Jennings and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes for next month's Sri Lanka tour.

Neither has played for England in a Test since the tour of the West Indies at the start of 2019.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson, is omitted as he recovers from a cracked rib suffered in the 3-1 series win in South Africa.

Batsman Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali will also miss the two-Test series, which starts on 19 March.