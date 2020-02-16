Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01

Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand

India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri can heave a sigh of relief as senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma has passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-Test series starting February 21st.



Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to thank NCA head Ashish Kaushik for his help during the fast-bowler's rehab.



While the first Test is set to be played from February 21st to 25th, the second Test is from February 29th to March 4th.



The Indian team is currently playing a three-day warm-up game against a New Zealand XI side in Hamilton.