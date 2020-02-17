Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45

Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223

England pulled off a stunning chase of 223 to beat South Africa in the third T20 in Centurion and take a pulsating series 2-1.



Captain Eoin Morgan hit a blistering 57 not out from 22 balls, leading England to their second-highest chase in T20s - and the fourth-highest of all-time - with five balls remaining.



Morgan smashed seven sixes to take his side over the line after Jos Buttler (57) and Jonny Bairstow (64) also made half-centuries.