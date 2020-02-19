Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41

BCB planning to tweak Vettori's contract

12

Views

Bangladesh Cricket Board is planning to make changes in the contract of spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori.



The board has initiated the move to provide Vettori sufficient time to work with Bangladesh's spinners.



Presently, the contract states that the former New Zealand spinner is committed to a 100-day period with Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.



As per the deal, Vettori receives USD 2’500 per day.