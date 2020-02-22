Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 7:17

Pragyan Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

34

Views

Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.



Ojha's last competitive appearance came in November 2018 in a first-class game for Bihar with whom he had a very short stint.



The 33-year-old has also played for Hyderabad and Bengal in the first-class circuit.