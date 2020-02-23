Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 6:41

Russell recalled to West Indies side for Sri Lanka T20Is

West Indies have recalled Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope and Fabian Allen into their 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.



Shimron Hetmyer, who missed out on ODI selection on fitness grounds, also makes it to the squad.



Meanwhile, all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga scripted a dramatic win for Sri Lanka with the bat as Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket in their first ODI held at the SSC in Colombo.