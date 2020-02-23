Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 11:54

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder by TKO to win WBC heavyweight world championship

Englishman Tyson Fury has handed Deontay Wilder the first loss of his professional career, claiming the WBC heavyweight title with a seventh-round technical knockout.



Fight referee Kenny Bayless was recognising a request from Wilder's camp, who literally threw in the towel with their man pinned on the opposite corner and unable to defend himself against a combination from his English opponent.



Fury had sent Wilder to the canvas with a devastating shot in the third round, with the American wobbly on his feet once he did get back up after a six or seven count.