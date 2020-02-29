Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 6:35

Asia Cup to be held in Dubai, both India and Pakistan will play - Ganguly

Just a few days before the Asian Cricket Council meeting, scheduled on March 3rd, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai.



Pakistan was supposed to host the tournament but India wasn't willing to travel to Pakistan.



The BCCI had earlier stated that it didn't have a problem with Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup, as long as it was held at a neutral venue.