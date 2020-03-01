Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 6:46

Women's T20 World Cup: India Continue Unbeaten Streak With Emphatic Win Over Sri Lanka

Spinner Radha Yadav flummoxed the rival batting line-up with a career-best 4/23 before Shafali Verma's blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne yesterday.



Opting to to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 113 for nine in their final Group A match with left-arm spinner Radha (4/23) running through the rivals' batting line-up, including claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu.



Shafali, then, top-scored as India chased down the target in just 14.4 overs.