Monday, 02 March 2020 - 10:51

Shashikala Siriwardene scripts victory for Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka won with nine wickets to spare against Bangladesh in the ICCC Women’s T20 world cup, signing off their campaign with a consolation victory.



Shashikala Siriwardene with 4/16 in her four overs helped Sri Lanka to restrict Bangladesh to 91/8 in their allotted 20 overs. She was adjudged as player of the match.



Sri Lanka reached the target in 15.3 overs.



The SL women’s team lost all their other group matches.



This was the final game for Sashikala Siriwardene who will be retiring after this game.