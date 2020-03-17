NEW+ZEALAND+MOVE+UP+TO+THIRD+PLACE+IN+ICC+TEST+CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 14:30

New Zealand finished third in the Test championships after winning the ICC Test Series by two wickets against India.

They have obtained 180 bonus points for their 2-0 victory.

Australia are in second place with 296 bonus points and India are still in the lead with 360 ​​bonus points despite losing the New Zealand series.

India have played nine matches in the I.C.C. test championship and have lost only two matches so far and was to New Zealand.

Sri Lanka with 60 bonus points is placed 6th in the Test series.