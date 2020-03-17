SUN FM sponsor the 86th ‘Battle of the Saints’

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 13:35

It is the big match fever in the country during March and SUN FM has come forward to sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, the annual cricket encounter between St Peter’s and St Joseph’s, the 86th ‘Battle of the Saints’ will be played at the P. Sara Stadium on the 6th and 7th of March and the 46th Limited overs encounter will be played on the 22nd March at the SSC grounds. The teams compete for the Reverend Father Maurice Legoc Trophy, named after the tournament's founder.SUN FM Promotion Manager Ralston Goonetilake on behalf of Rayynor Silva, Chairman - Hiru Media Network presented the sponsorship to Rev Father Rohitha Rodrigo, the Rector of St Peter’s College Colombo - 04.