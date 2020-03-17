Hiru TV, Hiru FM & Sun FM sponsor the 91st ‘Battle of the Maroons’

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 13:36

The annual cricket encounter between Ananda and Nalanda, the 91st ‘Battle of the Maroons’ played on the 7th and 8th of March and the 46th Limited overs encounter to be played on the 15th of March at the SSC grounds will be sponsored by Hiru TV, Hiru FM & Sun FM for the fourth consecutive year.Over the years both schools have produced many world-famous cricketers. Battle of the Maroons is considered as one of the most productive and most popular schools cricket encounters in the Island producing National Cricketers of extraordinary talent and cricketing intellect. Ananda and Nalanda continue to provide the largest contingent of players to the Sri Lankan National Cricket squad.SUN FM Promotion Manager Ralston Goonetilake on behalf of Rayynor Silva, Chairman - Hiru Media Network, the principals of the two schools, the two cricket captains and the two chairpersons of the organizing committee of the match were present at the handing of the sponsorship.