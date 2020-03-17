ENGLAND+WILL+NOT+SHAKE+HANDS+DURING+THEIR+TOUR+OF+SRI+LANKA

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 14:10

England Cricket Team has announced that they intend to keep the interaction with the public to a minimum during the tour of Sri Lanka due to the risk of coronavirus.

Prior to leaving for Sri Lanka, England captain Joe Root has said he plans to avoid shaking hands, especially in matches.

The England players are looking forward to greeting their opponents with a fist bump (a gesture similar in meaning to a handshake or high five)

The England team is due to arrive in Sri Lanka this afternoon for a two match Test series.

The first test is scheduled to be played in Galle from the 19th – 23rd of March. They will be playing two practise games before the first test