The+first+Twenty+20+between+Sri+Lanka+and+West+Indies+will+be+played+today

The first ever Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Lasith Malinga, the skipper of the Sri Lanka Twenty 20 squad said that the mindset of the players have been trained to win under the new coaching team.

The match will be played commence at 7.00pm

Sri Lanka, were thrashed in T20’s in both India and Australia in recent months.

Sri Lanka will hope that the winning formula and confidence from the ODI whitewash will transfer into the T20 series.



Sri Lanka have regained Angelo Mathews the bowler and after his man of the match bowling performance in the last one day international, and will be hoping for another good outing for him.

West Indies are defending T20 world champions while Sri Lanka will have to qualify for the main draw of the T20 World Cup later this year.



However, the recent form of both teams suggests that this will be an evenly contested match.



West Indies have some of the superstars of the T 20 circuit around the world and will be hoping that their big guns fire in Kandy.

Lasith Malinga will be looking for a repeat of his record-breaking performance of four wickets in four balls against New Zealand recently.



Being the only bowler in history to record this feat both in the one-day internationals and T 20’s, much will be expected from the captain today.