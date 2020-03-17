Sri Lanka women's team return after the Women's World Cup

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 17:53

The Sri Lankan women's team returned to the island today after participating at the women’s T20 championship.

Sri Lanka women's team defeated Bangladesh in their final encounter

Meanwhile, Shashikala Siriwardena, one of the superstar allrounders of Sri Lanka women’s cricket who participated in this tournament, has announced her retirement from the international arena.

She started her international cricket career in 2003 and has scored 2029 runs in 118 ODIs.

She has also taken 124 wickets in her ODI career.

Shashikala Siriwardena is the only Sri Lankan female to have taken more than 100 ODI wickets.

Shashikala, who started playing T20 for Sri Lanka in 2010, has played 81 T20 Internationals.

She has scored 1097 runs and taken 77 wickets.

Upon her return to the island today, she shared her thoughts as follows: