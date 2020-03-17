Olympics games to be postponed?

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 17:42

This year's Olympic games are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan. However, the officer in charge of the Olympic games in Japan believes that this year’s Olympic will have to be postponed due to the risk of coronavirus.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, is scheduled to be held from July 24 - August 9 and attention has been drawn towards postponing the games until the end of this year.