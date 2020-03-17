West indies 196/4 in 20 overs

Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 21:35

West indies who batted first have scored 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Simmons scored an undefeated 67 from 51 balls, while Andre Russel 35 of 14 and Keiron Pollard 34 from 15 contributed towards the acceleration at the end of the innings.

Lasith Malinga bowled his quota of 4 overs for 37 runs capturing one wicket while Sandakn 38/1 and P De Silva 33/1 kept the scoring in check.