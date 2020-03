Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 22:49

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs in the 1st T20

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs in the 1st T20 played at Pallakelle Stadium in Kandy.

In reply to the 196/4 scored by West Indies Sri Lanka were all out for 171 runs in 19.1 overs. Oshane Thomas took 5 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 overs.