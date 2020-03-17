Wednesday, 04 March 2020 - 22:49

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs in the 1st T20 played at Pallakelle Stadium in Kandy.

In reply to the 196/4 scored by West Indies Sri Lanka were all out for 171 runs in 19.1 overs. Oshane Thomas took 5 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 overs.