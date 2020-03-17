You can’t win if you are scared to lose - Cricket and love for Kusal

Thursday, 05 March 2020 - 11:23

West Indies won the first T 20 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies by 25 runs.

Kusal Janith was the main obstacle for the West Indies who were marching for victory with a superior all round display.

After the match, Kusal spoke to the media about the love of his life, a dream come true

West Indies elected to bat first in Pallakelle after winning the toss. The West Indies batsmen toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers smashing them to all parts of the park and ended with a formidable score of 196 for the loss of 4 wickets.

Wanidu Hasaranga joined Kusal Janith in a brilliant 87-run stand for the 6th wicket when the senior batsmen were reckless in pursuit of this daunting score.

The pair brought Sri Lanka within sights of victory and the partnership was broken with the dismissal of Wanidu for 44 runs.

Kusal Janith was bowled by an unplayable yorker from Andre Russel for a well compiled 66 in 37 balls.

The West Indies total is the highest score by a West Indies team against Sri Lanka in a 20 overs match.

Lendall Simmons top scored with 67, while Anrde Russell scored 35 runs off 14 balls and Kieron Pollard scored 34 runs off 15 balls.

Pollard, who played his 500th Twenty 20 international, also surpassed the 10,000 mark in Twenty 20 matches.

In the bowling department Sandakan, Malinga, Udana and Wanidu took a wicket each.

In reply Sri Lanka were all out for 171 runs in 19 overs.

Sri Lanka lost their first 5 wickets for 56 runs. Oshane Thomas claimed these 5 wickets.



Lasith Malinga's failure as a leader was exposed during the match.