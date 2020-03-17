Final decision on the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Thursday, 05 March 2020 - 18:09

The International Olympic Committee states that they will not stop the Olympic Games

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach states that a decision has not been taken to cancel the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

He told the media that the Olympic Committee that met yesterday had also not taken a decision to postpone the event due to coronavirus.

However, a few days ago, a minister of the Japanese International Olympic committee stated that the tournament could not be held in Tokyo because of coronavirus.

International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has made these statements in response to that concern.