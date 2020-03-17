Semi Final washed out - India to the T20 finals

Thursday, 05 March 2020 - 17:41

The mush anticipated semifinal clash between India and England in the Twenty20 Women's World Cup has been washed out by rain.

India team that topped their group table earned a spot in the final.

India opened their tournament with a win against Australia before winning all their group games with wins against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Having finished on top of the group meant that they would advance to the final in case the match is abandoned.



So when rain washed out the first semi-final at the SCG, India progressed to their first T20 World Cup final.