Thursday, 05 March 2020

Australia meet India in the final - beat South Africa in the Semi Final

Australia defied Sydney's rain, to survive a close intensely fought semi-final at the SCG to progress to the Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday with India.



After India advanced to the final with their semifinal clash with England abandoned due to rain, conditions improved for Australia to bat their full 20 overs before being required to defend 97 runs from 13 overs following another shower.



South Africa came tantalizingly close to the target only to fall away by 6 runs, reminiscent of the trouble the men’s team have been having at world cups due to rain.



Australia will meet India in the finals of the Women’s T 20 world cup on Saturday 8th at the MCG.



