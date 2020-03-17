The+first+day+of+the+21st+Tour+de+Air+Force+three-day+Cycle+Race+completed

Thursday, 05 March 2020 - 19:39

The 21st Tour de Air Force three-day Cycle Race completed the first day in Kandy today.

Sanjay Dimantha representing the Sri Lanka Air Force came in first while Chathura Madushan of Dehiwala Mt. Lavania Municipal Council Sports Club, came in second. The Sri Lanka Army's Pathum Sampath was placed third in the first stage.

The race commenced at 7.30 am today (05) opposite the Air Force Headquarters in Fort, Colombo and will end in Anuradhapura on the 7th.

Hiru Media Network provides sponsorship for the 21st Tour de Air Force.