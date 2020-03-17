86th Battle of the Saints on 6 & 7 March at P Sara Stadium

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 6:33

St. Peter's College, Bambalapitiya and St. Joseph's College, Maradana two of the leading Catholic schools in the country will battle it out for the 86th consecutive year as they meet together for their annual school cricket encounter popularly known as the ‘big match’.

Hiru TV, Hiru FM and SUN FM are the official media sponsors for the battle of the saints.

In the 86th encounter, St. Joseph’s will be led by all-rounder Johanne De Zilwa, St. Peter’s will be under the captaincy of wicket-keeper batsman Shannon Fernando.

Rev. Fr. Rohitha Rodrigo, Rector of St. Peter’s College wished both schools the very best to deliver two days of exhilarating cricket.

St. Joseph’s College leads the series tally with 12 wins, while St. Peter’s College have 10 wins.

The two schools have produced several players to the National Team, including the current Sri Lanka test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Chaminda Vaas, Thisara Perera, Ashley De Silva, Michael Van Dort, Roshen Silva, Priyamal Perera, and Sadeera Samarawickrama having represented St. Joseph’s College.

Roy Dias, Rumesh Ratnayake, Russell Arnold, Vinodhan John, Amal Silva, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, Malinda Warnapura, and Angelo Perera have represented St. Peter’s College.



The teams compete for the Reverend Father Maurice Legoc Trophy, named after the tournament's founder.



The two teams will be looking to take the trophy home as they meet at the P. Sara Stadium on the 6 & 7of March.



