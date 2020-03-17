The+second+T20+match+between+Sri+Lanka+and+West+Indies+today+at+Pallakelle

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 10:24

The second Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played today at the Pallekele Stadium, Kandy.

West Indies won the first Twenty20 match played a couple of days ago by 25 runs.

In spite of a top order collapse Sri Lanka was in the chase till the end.



Sri Lanka would be expecting a better performance from their top order and a more disciplined bowling performance to curtail the strong and powerful Caribbean batsmen.



Malinga’s T20 captaincy record has come under close scrutiny with 12 losses to one-win since he took over in 2018.

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler apart from Oshane Thomas to have taken 5 wickets inside the power play.



This was achieved at the same venue last year.



Sri Lanka have won six and lost four T20 international matches against West indies.



However, the last three matches have gone in favour of the west Indies.



Sri Lanka will be desperate to reverse the trend and end the series with a victory.