West Indies won toss and elected to bowl - Lahiru Kumara in

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 18:45

The second T20 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will commence shortly. West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.

West Indies remain unchanged, while Sri Lanka have made one change, brining in Lahiru Kumara for Isuru Udana.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (capt), Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

Niroshan Dickwella who was tipped to play could not make it to the final 11.

Meanwhile, ICC's playing conditions have again become a point of contention after the washout of the women’s Semi Final in the T 20 world cup in Sydney which knocked England out of the race with no provision of a reserve day. India will be playing Australia in the final and Australian fast bowler Michael Starc has taken leave from the South African Tour and will travel back home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play the Women's T20 World Cup final against India at the MCG on Sunday.