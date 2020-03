Saturday, 07 March 2020 - 12:59

Malinga speaks about the captaincy of the team after the T20 series defeat

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga spoke to the media after losing the series against the West Indies.

He said that the team as a whole failed in this tournament.

However, he said that he was happy with the fielding effort of the team.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga also responded to questions of the media regarding his leadership.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pq8tl3Qw_p4" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>