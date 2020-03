Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 12:54

Wanidu and Kusal likely to miss the test matches against England

All Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who sustained a left hamstring injury while fielding during the 2nd T20i vs the West Indies will be out of the game for several weeks.

Hasaranga has done an MRI scan yesterday and the report is expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wicket Keeper - Batsman Kusal Janith Perera, who sustained an injury to his right middle finger, while wicket keeping during the 2nd T20 vs the West Indies is expected to be fit in two weeks.