Australia lift the trophy for the 5th time - 2020 Women's T 20 championship

Australia won the Women's T 20 World Cup for the 5th consecutive year defeating India by 85 runs in the final today at the MCG.

Austalia batting first scored 184 for the loss of four wicktes in their 20 overs and in reply India were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.1 overs.