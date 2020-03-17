Monday, 09 March 2020 - 13:30

Kusal Janith to be compensated

Sri Lankan Wicketkeeper Batsman Kusal Janith Perera is set to earn half a million US Dollars as compensation from the World Anti Doping Agency.



This was because he was wrongfully suspended for failing a drug test in December 2015.



Negotiations between WADA and KJP’s legal team are ongoing.