Sri+Lanka+names+squad+for+the+Test+series+against+England

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 - 5:33

Sri Lanka have named a squad for the Test series against the touring England team.

The squad, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, includes 16 players.

Oshada Fernando / Kusal Mendis / Angelo Mathews / Dinesh Chandimal / Kusal Janith Perera / Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella are included in the squad. The other players included in the squad are Suranga Lakmal/Lahiru Kumara/Visha Fernando/Kasun Rajitha / Dilruwan Perera / Lasith Embuldeniya and Lakshan Sandakan.