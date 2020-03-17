Chaminda+Vaas+relives+history+as+he+takes+the+first+wicket+in+the+first+over+of+for+the+second+time+in+succession

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 7:23

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas took the first wicket in the first over of the second match in succession. This time it was the price scalp of the Indian star batsmen Sachin Tendulkar reliving his heroics of yesteryear showing that he is still at his prime amongst the veterans.

In the same over, Vaas lost the opportunity of also takingteh wicket of Verendra Sehwag with the first ball as Marvan Attapathu missed the chance given by Sehwag.

Cricket may have transformed in a variety of ways since his retirement but nothing has changed about Chaminda Vaas, his stature, the run up, precision, placement and the accuracy and all his preparation on the pitch was a picture-perfect situation rolling back the years.

Chaminda Vaas also took a wicket in his first over against Australia in the first match of the series.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 138 for the loss of two wickets. A late order assault by Irfan Pathan took the Indian Legends to victory.

Summary

SRI LANKA LEGENDS 138/8(20 OVERS)

Tillakaratne Dilshan 23 (23)

Chamara Kapugedera 23 (17)

Munaf Patel 4/19 (4)

Manpreet Gony 1/19 (4)

INDIA LEGENDS 139/5(18.4 OVERS)

Mohammad Kaif 46 (45)

Irfan Pathan *57 (31)

Chaminda Vaas 2/5 (3)

Sachithra Senanayake 1/19 (4)

Road Safety World Series (points table)

TEAM M W L T N/R PT

India Legends 2 2 0 0 0 4

Sri Lanka Legends 2 1 1 0 0 2

Australia Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0

West Indies Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0

South Africa Legends 0 0 0 0 0 0