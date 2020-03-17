Corona+virus+disrupts+the+Six+Nations+Rugby+Tournament

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 13:19

The game between France and Ireland in the Six Nations Rugby Tournament has been canceled.

The game, scheduled to be played next Saturday, has been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

England are at the top of the table and top contenders for the trophy.

In addition to this match, the matches scheduled for the Italian team against Ireland and England have been canceled.

The tournament has been hampered by the spread of coronavirus, with Italy the worst-hit European country with more than 7,000 cases.

There are no confirmed dates as to when the postponed fixtures will take place.