Sri+Lanka+U-19+School+boy+cricketer+becomes+the+first+to+score+400+in+an+innings+in+a+school+match

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 18:30

Nawod Paranavithana rewrote the Sri Lankan record books by becoming the first school boy ever to cross the magical 400 run mark at a school cricket match in Galle.

Nawod Paranavithana of Mahinda College, Galle has scored 409 runs which is the highest score by a Sri Lankan School cricketer.

His record-breaking innings was played against Dharmasoka College, Ambalangoda in a match played at Mahinda College grounds, Galle.

Navod is also the opener of the Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team.

He scored 409 runs in 326 balls with 19 sixes and 39 fours.

He scored 290 runs today in a single day. This is the first time a Sri Lankan school cricketer has crossed the 400-run mark in one innings.

Previously, this record was held by St. Anthony's College, Avishka Tharindu, who scored 350 runs.