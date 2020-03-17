The legends T20 tournament will continue - No spectators

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 18:10

The legends T20 tournament being held with the aim of educating the public on road safety, will be continued to be played but without spectators.

Sri Lanka legends team captained by Thilakaratne Dilshan has some of the household names in Sri Lanka cricket.

The sight of Chaminda Vaas bowling the first over to the likes of Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar after the lapse of so many years was a treat to many fans around the world.

Chaminda Vaas continue to show that he has not lost his touch or the dominance with the new ball that he displayed again and again for the team by capturing a wicket in the first over of both matches against India and then against Australia.

Several stars including former captains Marvan Attapathu, Thilkaratne Dilshan, legendry spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan, Fielding sensation Upul Chandana and the swashbuckling Romesh Kaluwitharane who redefined opening in the 50 over format during a three-nation tournament in Australia are participating in this tournament.

Due to the spread of coronavirus the tournament will go ahead without ground spectators.

Today is a day of rest for the tournament and tomorrow the Sri Lankan team will play against the South African team.

Sri Lanka played two matches and beat Australia while they lost to India in the last couple of overs due to the individual heroics of Irfan Pathan after the Indian team was down and out towards the end.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket has decided to postpone the two Twenty20 matches between the Asian team vs the World team that was scheduled for the 21 and 22 due to the risk of corona virus.

These two matches have been organised in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman, who is considered the father of Bangladesh.





Road Safety World Series (points table)

TEAM M W L T N/R PT

India Legends 2 2 0 0 0 4

Sri Lanka Legends 2 1 1 0 0 2

Australia Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0

West Indies Legends 1 0 1 0 0 0

South Africa Legends 0 0 0 0 0 0