The+start+of+IPL+2020+postponed

Friday, 13 March 2020 - 15:02

The start of IPL 2020 which was scheduled for March 29, has been postponed until April 15, following the global concern over the Coronavirus.

Earlier during the day the first Indian to die due to coronavirus was reported from Karnataka.

It has been reported in international media that the decision to postpone the tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 29, was taken by the by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and top management of the IPL in the wake of the advice given by various bodies of the Indian government.



The BCCI confirmed the position through a media release on Friday.



M.S. Dhoni was tipped to play in the IPL after a long lay off from cricket after the World Cup exit in the Semi Finals against New Zealand.

IPL is the latest high-profile sporting event that was postponed which also includes the UEFA Champions League, the NBA and the ATP Tour all affected by COVID-19 outbreak which was officially called pandemic by the WHO.

The legends T20 tournament is currently being held in India without spectators with the Sri Lankan legends tipped to take on the South African legends.