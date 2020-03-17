England tour of Sri Lanka called off – England players return home

Friday, 13 March 2020 - 16:21

Cricinfo website quotes the England Cricket Board saying that the Sri Lanka, England test series have been canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The England Cricket Board has said that following discussions with SLC, it was decided to postpone the tournament and recall the players and support staff.

The news reached the team mid-way during their final warm up just days before the first test match was scheduled to be played in Galle on the 19th March.

While the treat in Sri Lanka is relatively less than in UK, the closure of country borders and quarantine requirements including the increased control measures adopted both by the UK government and the Sri Lankan government has left the players with an intense desire to get back home.

It is learnt that the Desire of the team to get back amidst tightening travel arrangements have resulted in the final decision.

Several high-profile celebrities and sports stars including football legend Ronaldo has been exposed to the virus amidst the growing spread of coronavirus threat around the world.

IPL was also postponed today amidst the Coronavirus threat,