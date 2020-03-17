Friday, 13 March 2020 - 17:22

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine after a Juventus teammate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine for several days but has not showed any symptoms of coronavirus contracted by a Juventus team-mate, Daniele Rugan according to media reports.



Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday. He reassured fans that he was doing better after the Juventus defender became the first Serie A player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.



All those who came into contact with Rugani the infected Juventus team-mate including players and all staff have opted for voluntary isolation.



Ronaldo is said to be in Madeira and reportedly staying there until further notice.



A member of the Madeira regional government was reported by the media stating that Ronaldo had left Italy a few days ago and that both the athlete and his family are not showing any symptoms



Ronaldo travelled to his home town of Madeira last week to visit his mother who suffered a stroke.



Portugal on Wednesday suspended flights to and from Italy until March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Portuguese health authorities on Thursday reported a total of 78 infections in the country.



Cristiano Ronaldo (1985) is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team. Often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or and four European Golden Shoes, both of which are records for a European player. He has won 29 trophies in his career, including six league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.



Ronaldo was ranked the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2016 and 2017 and as the world's most famous athlete by ESPN from 2016 to 2019. Ronaldo is also the most followed user on Instagram and he was ranked second in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes of the decade.