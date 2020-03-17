Inter+School+Rugby+Tournament+postponed

The Sri Lanka Schools Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) has decided to postpone the inter-school rugby tournament taking into consideration the prevailing situation.
Its chairman, B.A. Abeyratne speaking at a media briefing in Colombo, said that it has been decided to postpone the tournament for about a week.
Two games were played in Kandy today.
Trinity beat St. Anthony’s College, Kandy 26-05 while St. Peter’s College, Colombo registered another bonus point victory against Vidyartha College by winning the game 34 – 03.