Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:59

Cricket South Africa has suspended all cricket, professional and amateur, for the next 60 days according to espncricinfo, after the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster of Sunday.

South Africa has also placed a travel ban on people from high-risk areas, and prohibits gatherings of over 100 people.

The bans have also extended to halt sporting events, with the Premier Soccer League, Super Rugby and the Two Oceans Marathon also suspended.