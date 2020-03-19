Roshan+Mahanama+into+self+quarantine++

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 14:16

Alex Hales, one of England's opening batsmen, has resorted to self-quarantine measures.

It is reported that he has taken this step due to symptoms of coronavirus.

He returned to England after attending the Pakistan Super League.

With the spread of the Corona virus, the organizers of the Pakistani Super League have decided to suspend the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mahanama, a match referee for the tournament, is reported to be in a quarantine at his home.

He returned to the island this morning and posted a note on his Facebook page stating that he will stay safe.