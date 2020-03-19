The+3rd+South+Africa-India+ODI+match+called+off

Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 8:41

The third ODI between the touring South African team and the Indian team was cancelled yesterday.

This is due to the spread of Covid-19 or Coronavirus in India.

Despite the concerns around COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the initial plan was to play the short three-ODI series between India and South Africa, with the second and third games behind played closed doors according to Espncirinfo reports.

However, the first ODI in Dharamsala was washed out.

It has been reported that Dr Shuaib Manjra, CSA's chief medical officer has recommended that all South African Players who toured India to either self-isolate or social distance them for a minimum of 14 days.

Stating that this would be the proper way to protect people around them, the community, their families and, in particular, the vulnerable people in their families. In this period, should anyone develop such symptoms or any other factor that is a cause for concern, CSA has ensured that they will investigate appropriately and manage as per the protocols that are currently existing.

Meanwhile Alex Hales, one of England's opening batsmen, has resorted to self-quarantine measures.

It is reported that he has taken this step due to symptoms of coronavirus. He has not been tested for Corona Virus still.

He returned to England after attending the Pakistan Super League.

With the spread of the Corona virus, the organizers of the Pakistani Super League have decided to suspend the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mahanama, a match referee for the tournament, is reported to be in a quarantine at his home.

He returned to the island and posted a note on his Facebook page stating that he will stay safe.