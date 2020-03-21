Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 6:53

No professional cricket in England and Wales before May 28

109

Views

The ECB announced yesterday, that there will be no professional cricket in England or Wales until at least May 28th in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Instead, work has begun on modelling out potential revised schedules to start the season in either June, July and August.



ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces.