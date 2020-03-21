Domestic+Cricket+postponed+indefinitely+

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 17:58

The Sri Lanka Cricket Tournament Committee has decided to postpone all domestic cricket matches until further notice considering the situation in the country due to the Covid -19 global epidemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has also decided to postpone their domestic cricket matches until May 28.

Tom Harrison, chief executive officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in England, said that in the face of uncertain conditions, priority should be given to the entire cricketing fraternity including cricketers and spectators.

South Africa has also banned cricket for a period of 60 days.