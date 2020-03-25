Be your own captain- stop Corona from scoring big - Indian cricketers

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 8:50

Various Cricketers including Virat Kohli have posted messages supporting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of declaring a nation-wide lockdown due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. The PM announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cricketers called on the people of India to be their own captain and to avoid Coronavirus from scoring big. The cricketers also requested the people to comply without complaining and not worry about essentials which would be handled by the state and central government. The cricketers requested people to stay indoors and spend time with children and family.

Ravindra Ashwin states that the situation puts perspective on life, he said that cricket is the least thing on his mind for the last several days.

The Indian Prime Minister in his address to the nation stated that if we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country and the families will go backward by 21 years.

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli has called on the people to extend their fullest support to the Government of India to curb the spread of the new corona virus.He said that if the Indian people did not comply with the government's measures, they would not be able to control the spread of the virus in the country.