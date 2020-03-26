Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 13:51

IPL to be called off

54

Views

Indian sports media reports that the Indian Premier League cricket tournament is to be canceled this year.



The tournament was previously postponed until April 15 due to the spread of the corona virus.



However, with India shutting down its country, in complete lockdown, there is no possibility of even discussing matters regarding the tournament.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) will also not be able to provide dates for the tournament if it does not take place within the stipulated timeframe.