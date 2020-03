Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 21:03

Sri Lanka cricket team contribute equipment required by the national hospital for COVID 0-19 tests

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne stated that the laryngoscope required by the National Hospital which is needed for the purpose of examining the coronavirus will be received tomorrow.

The equipment was sponsored by the players of the cricket team.

The new device, unlike the previous one, is said to be reusable after sterilization.