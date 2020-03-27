World+T20+to+be+postponed+

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 8:23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is contemplating about postponing the World T20 men's tournament in Australia this year, as major sports events around the world are postponed due to the global epidemic of Covid-19 (new coronavirus)

The ICC is also considering the postponement of the ongoing World Test Championships and the new ODI league the pathway for teams to qualify for the men's 2023 ODI World Cup - which was scheduled to start from May.

The ODI Super League was scheduled to be played between May 1 this year and March 31, 2022, serving as the qualification pathway for the 2023 World Cup. There are 13 teams, including the 12 Test-playing countries along with Netherlands, who will play eight series over a two-year cycle on a home-and-away basis against mutually-agreed opponents.