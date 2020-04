Friday, 27 March 2020 - 22:20

Bangladesh Captain to address the declining form of Bangladesh

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal says he is ready to reverse the declining form of the Bangladesh team.

He has said that he believes in the younger players to usher in this revival for Bangladesh cricket.

The Bangladesh cricket team that achieved significant milestones in their cricketing journey has shown a decline in the ODI’s in recent history.